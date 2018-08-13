Kano governor’s wife canvasses support for Buhari

Kano State Governor’s Wife, Hafsat Ganduje, has urged women to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other candidates from the All Progressives Congress APC come 2019.

Hafsat Ganduje made the appeal when she met with Female Political Appointees at Local Government Level in the state.

TVC News Kano Correspondent, Ibrahim Isah reports that female Political appointees drawn from the 44 Local Government areas of Kano State converged on Africa House, Kano Government House to discuss political issues with Kano’s first lady, Hafsat Ganduje.

The Women, mostly Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Supervisory Councillors gathered to know the way forward especially as the 2019 elections approach.

The Political Appointees listened keenly to the address of the Kano Governor’s wife and jubilated upon hearing stories of the achievements of the All Progressive Congress APC at both state and national levels.

The Kano First Lady who addressed them shortly after inaugurating some leaders elected to run the affairs of the Female Appointees appealed to them to be steadfast in promoting the APC, especially as the 2019 Elections draw near.

The Kano Governor’s wife also urged the women to come out enmasse to vote for the APC in both the Presidential and Governorship elections for the country to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy.

The Kano Governor’s wife believes the APC would sweep to victory in the 2019 elections.

Share this: Tweet



