Delegates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP from Kano State, have thrown their weight behind Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on his presidential ambition.

Kano State PDP chairman said Dankwambo has proven himself to be a credible leader, a thorough party faithful and an achiever.

The PDP delegates from Kano State were hosted to a gala night after inspecting some projects executed by the administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo in Gombe State.

