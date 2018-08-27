Home Health Katsina govt recruits more than 1000 medical personnel
More than one thousand one Hundred medical personnel have so far been recruited into the Katsina state Health Sector by the Aminu Masari’s administration within the last two years

The governor stated this during an Exclusive chat with TVC News, where he added that almost all the Secondary Health facilities have been remodeled or upgraded.

According to him, his administration inherited decayed or complete absence of health related infrastructures, but now through his Restoration agenda all the basic facilities have been put in place.

Also, more than thirty Doctors are undergoing Training within and outside the Country, while Three Hundred Medical Students are being Sponsored by the Katsina government.

