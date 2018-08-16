Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town.

the Belgium international arrived at the premiere for the new Manchester City documentary on crutches.

The 27-year-old joined the City squad last week after helping his country progress to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

He came off the bench on Sunday in City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their opening Premier League match.

In 2016, De Bruyne missed 12 games after injuring his right knee during a League Cup semi-final victory over Everton.

De Bruyne scored eight goals and made 16 assists as City lifted the league title with record-breaking 100 points last season.

Share this: Tweet



