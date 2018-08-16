Home Football Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training
Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training
Image result for Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in trainingManchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town.

the Belgium international arrived at the premiere for the new Manchester City documentary on crutches.

The 27-year-old joined the City squad last week after helping his country progress to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

He came off the bench on Sunday in City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their opening Premier League match.

In 2016, De Bruyne missed 12 games after injuring his right knee during a League Cup semi-final victory over Everton.

De Bruyne scored eight goals and made 16 assists as City lifted the league title with record-breaking 100 points last season.

