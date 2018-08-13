Kingmakers elect retired Justice Francis Tabai as Tuomo’s king

A retired Supreme Court Justice, Francis Tabai, has emerged the monarch of an ancient kingdom, in Burutu Local Government in Delta State after 72 years.

The people believe his emergence will bring stability to the kingdom and help peace-building process in the Niger Delta region.

Ovieteme George reports that after seventy two years, the people of Tuomo have finally elected a monarch to pilot the affairs of the ancient Kingdom in Burutu Local Government of Delta State.

The emergence of retired Supreme Court Justice Francis Tabai, the people said, will bring stability to the kingdom and help peace-building process in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

A charge by the Burutu Council Chairman Godknows Angele preceded the accreditation of delegates.

The absence of one of the two aspirants made the election process easier as kingmakers who doubled as delegates queued behind retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Francis Tabai who emerge as Ebenanaowei-elect of Tuomo Kingdom.

The people of Tuomo are hopeful of stability and peace in the kingdom and the Niger Delta.

A date will be fixed for the coronation of retired Justice Tabai to officially end a 72-year wait for a new Ebenanaowei of the Kingdom.

