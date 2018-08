The Kirikiri lighter terminal command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a forty foot container filled with military hardware and other prohibited items.

The outgoing Area comptroller of the command, Lami Wushishi presented the seized container, after handing over to the new area comptroller, Olanike Oladunni.

The container reportedly originated from the Bahamas and is valued at more than N12m (Twelve million naira).

