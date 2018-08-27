Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontest

Leaders and Chiefs Council of Kumbowei Kingdom have called on House of Representatives member Fred Agbedi to run for a second term. The king and people of the kingdom demonstrated their resolve with the conferment of a Chieftaincy title on the federal lawmaker.

Ovieteme George reports that Fred Yeitiemone Agbedi could be described as a grassroots politician working for the development of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

His record of service is well appreciated by the Kumbowei people-a kingdom which cuts across Bayelsa and Delta States.

Chosen for honour as the Izonbido-Owei of Kunbo Clan, Fred Agbedi was officially conferred with the Chieftaincy title with an admonition. If service is a criterion for honour, the people said Fred Agbedi has earned it.

The Aghoro-born politician said the Chieftaincy title is a call for greater service. The call to contest for a second term resonates in Kunbowei Kingdom, but the decision rests with Agbedi to grant their wish.

Share this: Tweet



