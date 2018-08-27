Home News Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontest
Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontest
Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontest

Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontest

Image result for Kumbowei chiefs urge Reps member, Agbedi to recontestLeaders and Chiefs Council of Kumbowei Kingdom have called on House of Representatives member Fred Agbedi to run for a second term. The king and people of the kingdom demonstrated their resolve with the conferment of a Chieftaincy title on the federal lawmaker.

Ovieteme George reports that Fred Yeitiemone Agbedi could be described as a grassroots politician working for the development of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.

His record of service is well appreciated by the Kumbowei people-a kingdom which cuts across Bayelsa and Delta States.

Chosen for honour as the Izonbido-Owei of Kunbo Clan, Fred Agbedi was officially conferred with the Chieftaincy title with an admonition. If service is a criterion for honour, the people said Fred Agbedi has earned it.

The Aghoro-born politician said the Chieftaincy title is a call for greater service. The call to contest for a second term resonates in Kunbowei Kingdom, but the decision rests with Agbedi to grant their wish.

