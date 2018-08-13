Home News Kwara College students protest examination postponement
Kwara College students protest examination postponement
News
Nigeria
0

Kwara College students protest examination postponement

0
0
now viewing

Kwara College students protest examination postponement

now playing

Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

now playing

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for the knockout stage

now playing

Youth Council hails resilience of Nigerian youths on Int'l youth day

now playing

Traders cry for help as fire destroys 21 shops at Baga fish market

now playing

Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chairman

Image result for Kwara College of Education students protest examination postponementThe Police on Monday dispersed protesting students of the College of Education Ilorin, Kwara State by firing tear gas at them.

The students were protesting over the non-payment of their lecturer’s salaries, a situation which had denied them the opportunity of continuing their semester examination.

The state government said it has released N125 million for tertiary institutions in the state as June subvention. This is just as the police dispersed the protesting students with teargas.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the students had arrived on Monday morning to continue their exam only to be turned back by their teachers who refused to conduct the examination. They are aggrieved about the delay in the payment of their salaries.

Dissatisfied with the situation, some of the students protested.  They were met with stiff resistance from the police who dispersed them with teargas.

In the meantime, the Kwara state government said it has released N125m as June subvention for state-owned tertiary institutions.

Related Posts

Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

TVCN 0

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for the knockout stage

TVCN 0

Youth Council hails resilience of Nigerian youths on Int’l youth day

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies