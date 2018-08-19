Home News Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene
Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene

0
0
now viewing

Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene

now playing

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

now playing

No date for National Assembly reconvening on INEC Budget

now playing

Senate President calls for investigation into National Assembly invasion.

now playing

Ogun AD guber aspirant condemns NASS invasion

now playing

Senate majority leader urges reconvening of NASS

Image result for Nigerian SenateA governorship aspirant in Kwara state, Akeem Lawal, has called on the National Assembly to reconvene in the interest of the nation.

Lawal, a son of the late Governor Mohammed Lawal, made the call after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in Ilorin, Kwara state.

He said the consideration of the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission is a priority which the National Assembly needs to urgently work on.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state has said that the Senate President cannot be stampeded into reconvening the National Assembly.

A leader of PDP stakeholders in the state, Akinmade Abolarin said Saraki will surely reconvene the assembly at the appropriate time.

The National Assembly is currently on recess.

 

Related Posts

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

TVCN 0

No date for National Assembly reconvening on INEC Budget

TVCN 0

Senate President calls for investigation into National Assembly invasion.

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies