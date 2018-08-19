Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene

A governorship aspirant in Kwara state, Akeem Lawal, has called on the National Assembly to reconvene in the interest of the nation.

Lawal, a son of the late Governor Mohammed Lawal, made the call after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in Ilorin, Kwara state.

He said the consideration of the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission is a priority which the National Assembly needs to urgently work on.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state has said that the Senate President cannot be stampeded into reconvening the National Assembly.

A leader of PDP stakeholders in the state, Akinmade Abolarin said Saraki will surely reconvene the assembly at the appropriate time.

The National Assembly is currently on recess.

