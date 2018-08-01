Home News Kwara PDP chairman defects to APC, insists he cannot work with Saraki
The chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state, Iyiola Oyedepo insists he can never work with Senate President Bukola and has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Oyedepo made this known in a live telephone radio program in Ilorin.

He disclosed that he is currently in Abuja to tender his resignation letter at the national secretariat of PDP.

In his word, “darkness and light can never work together and I can never work with Saraki. I will rather pitch my tent with the APC instead of working with Saraki in pdp”.

