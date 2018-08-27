La Liga: Julen Lopetegui celebrates team after 4-1 victory over Girona

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has celebrated his team in their 4-1 victory over Girona

Julen Lopetegui was pleased with how his side performed against Girona.

The real Madrid boss, rather than choosing to praise individuals emphasised the strength of the team.

Real came undone at the Montilivi last season, beaten 2-1 despite taking an early lead, but refused to allow a repeat in their second La Liga outing under the former Spain boss.

Borja Garcia’s fine finish hinted at history repeating itself but the visitors responded with four unanswered goals to take the points.

