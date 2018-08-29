Home Business Lack of investment in infrastructure poses big problem to Nigeria – Osinbajo
Lack of investment in infrastructure poses big problem to Nigeria – Osinbajo
Image result for Lack of investment in infrastructure poses big problem to Nigeria - OsinbajoVice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified the failure to invest in infrastructural development in spite of the revenue being generated by the country, as one of Nigeria’s major problems.

Osinbajo made this statement, at the ongoing NBA Annual General Conference, in Abuja.

The vice president conceded that some basic infrastructure were over stretched and this has become a source of concern to government, which has lead to the revalidation and enhancement of of such amenities.

He disclosed that steps were being taken to improve manufacturing, by putting its budget in line with a project called the social investment program.

