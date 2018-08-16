Home News Lagos Command launches Forum on Police Accountability
Image result for Forum on Police Accountability launched in LagosLagos police command said its open to partner with concerned groups to better serve the people of the state.

The state’s  commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi stated this at the official launch of the stakeholders forum on police accountability held in Lagos.

Members of the forum are drawn from non-governmental organizations, including National human Rights Commission, Network of Police Reform in Nigeria, these groups will interface with the police on behalf of members of the public who so desire.

