Lai Mohammed inspects Ilorin-Jebba road

The Federal government said it will slowly and painstakingly re-build Nigeria’s infrastructural economy instead of investing in things that wouldn’t be beneficial to the lives of all Nigerians.

Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this assertion while on an inspection with journalist of the rehabilitated illorin – Jebba Road in Kwara State.

The the Ilorin – Jebba Road is about 93.6 kilometres long connecting the southwest geo-political zone to the northern part of the country.

Until it’s rehabilitation, there was heavy traffic congestion on this road, badly damaged road by heavily loaded trucks which plied it on route to and from the Lagos Port.

The trucks usually spent up to three to five days in transit on the same road while other motorists simply avoided it due to its very poor condition. This prompted the Federal government’s intervention to rehabilitate this Road.

The Ilorin – Jebba Road which is quite an important axis of the nation’s economy, was awarded in the year 2013 but the project only attained about 16% completion until the intervention of this current administration.

Commuters residing along the road said they are extremely grateful to the Federal government as this recent development has erased their sufferings.

The Ilorin – Jebba road has an estimated life span of a minimum of 20 years and the dualization of this road has already been awarded.

Share this: Tweet



