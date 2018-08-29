Home News Lamido accuses APC of courting ‘more corrupt’ persons than PDP
Image result for Sule Lamido takes presidential bid rally to BornoFormer governor of Jigawa state and a presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of courting more corrupt persons than the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former governor disclosed this on Tuesday when he met with his supporters in Maiduguri, where he formally declared his intention to run for the presidency under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He also claims the present government has failed young people, as youth restiveness and unemployment are on the rise.

