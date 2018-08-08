Home News LASEMA holds stakeholders meeting
LASEMA holds stakeholders meeting
News
Nigeria
0

LASEMA holds stakeholders meeting

0
0
now viewing

LASEMA holds stakeholders meeting

now playing

Four killed as Lexus Jeep, bus collide along Lekki-Epe expressway

now playing

Two killed as fire engulfs Gas Station in Lagos

Lagos-Lagoon-TVCNews
now playing

JUST IN : Man jumps into Lagos lagoon

now playing

15 rescued, 8 dead as four storey building gives way in Lagos

now playing

LASEMA holds first quarter stakeholders meeting

Image result for LASEMA holds stakeholders meetingEmergency responders have emphasized the need to educate Lagosians on the roles and responsibilities of various agencies during crises.

At a stakeholders’ meeting with the theme: “Coordination: an integral tool in emergency/disaster response”, participants took time to review their performances and address challenges encountered during the tanker explosion on the Otedola bridge.

Applauding the Lagos state Governor, General manager, Lagos state emergency management agency, Adeshina Tiamiyu hinted that the agency is set to acquire more heavy duty equipment to manage disasters effectively.

 

Related Posts

Four killed as Lexus Jeep, bus collide along Lekki-Epe expressway

TVCN 0

Two killed as fire engulfs Gas Station in Lagos

TVCN 2
Lagos-Lagoon-TVCNews

JUST IN : Man jumps into Lagos lagoon

TVCN 4
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies