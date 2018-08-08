LASEMA holds stakeholders meeting

Emergency responders have emphasized the need to educate Lagosians on the roles and responsibilities of various agencies during crises.

At a stakeholders’ meeting with the theme: “Coordination: an integral tool in emergency/disaster response”, participants took time to review their performances and address challenges encountered during the tanker explosion on the Otedola bridge.

Applauding the Lagos state Governor, General manager, Lagos state emergency management agency, Adeshina Tiamiyu hinted that the agency is set to acquire more heavy duty equipment to manage disasters effectively.

Share this: Tweet



