LCCI board meets TVC Management ahead of Lagos Int’l trade fair

The Lagos International trade fair, the management of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday visited the head quarters of TVC communications in Lagos as Nigerians prepare for the biggest trade fair in west Africa.

The aim of this visit is to further strengthen the existing business relationship between both companies and establish productive partnership ahead of the forth coming 10 day trade fair event.

Chairman of the trade fair promotion board of the Lagos chambers and egg heads of the chambers, met with the chief executive officer and marketing director of TVC communications where they stressed that the contribution of the media to the actualization of the fair cannot be over emphasized.

