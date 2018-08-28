Home News Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her release
Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her release
Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her release

Image result for Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her releaseThe only Christian among the abducted 119 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, Leah Sharibu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to save her from captivity.

An online media, TheCable obtained her latest picture and audio as a “proof of life” amidst speculations on her fate.

Leah, who was kidnapped in February, also appealed that her family members be assisted.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has kept her in captivity for seven months, sparking public outrage.

Leah’s father confirms audio to TVC News

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, Leah’s father, Nathan Sharibu confirmed the voice of the abducted girl and begged the federal government to do all possible best to secure the release of his daughter. He lamented the government’s inability to communicate with his family on the efforts made so far in securing the release of the girl.

Nathan Sharibu said his family has been in total disarray since the abduction of their daughter and begged the government to ensure her release.

” I am Nathan Sharibu, Leah Sharibu’s father and I can confirm to TVC News that the voice in that audio is that of Leah. All I am asking for, is that government should do all best possible to secure her release.

“Our family has been in total disarray since her abduction and I begged all Nigerians, particularly the president to help secure her release.

“We are strong and hopeful that Leah will be released alive, but we want that done as quick as possible to ameliorate the pains the family is currently going through,” Nathan Sharibu said.

Meanwhile, the federal government said it will investigate the Leah Sharibu’s audio message after which next step will be taken. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu disclosed this on Monday.

