Leah Sharibu’s father confirms her audio voice to TVC News

Nathan Sharibu, father of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi girl still in Boko Haram captivity, has confirmed as authentic, the audio message released by the sect and published by an online medium, TheCable.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, Mr Sharibu said the voice in the audio is that of her daughter and begged the federal government to do all possible best to secure the release of his daughter. He lamented the government’s inability to communicate with his family on the efforts made so far in securing the release of the girl.

Nathan Sharibu said his family has been in total disarray since the abduction of their daughter.

” I am Nathan Sharibu, Leah Sharibu’s father and I can confirm to TVC News that the voice in that audio is that of Leah. All I am asking for, is that government should do all best possible to secure her release.

“Our family has been in total disarray since her abduction and I begged all Nigerians, particularly the president to help secure her release.

“We are strong and hopeful that Leah will be released alive, but we want that done as quick as possible to ameliorate the pains the family is currently going through,” Nathan Sharibu said.

