Local Content law: Group petitions Samsung Heavy Industries

A group of civil society organizations in Abuja, has tendered a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), against the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for alleged disregard for Local Content Laws which is contained in the Egina FPSO Contract awarded by Total.

The group which earlier held a press conference in Abuja to draw the attention of well meaning Nigerians to the corrupt practices which happens in the oil and gas industry, expressed discontent with the outcome of the said project.

The Egina FPSO facility which is one of the World’s largest, was awarded to the SHI contractors in the year 2013 and also fabricated and integrated locally in Nigeria with intentions to birth a new phase in Nigeria’s Oil and gas industry.

Share this: Tweet



