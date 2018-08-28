Home Business Local Content law: Group petitions Samsung Heavy Industries
Local Content law: Group petitions Samsung Heavy Industries
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Local Content law: Group petitions Samsung Heavy Industries

0
0
now viewing

Local Content law: Group petitions Samsung Heavy Industries

Image result for Samsung Heavy IndustriesA group of civil society organizations in Abuja, has tendered a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), against the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for alleged disregard for Local Content Laws which is contained in the Egina FPSO Contract awarded by Total.

The group which earlier held a press conference in Abuja to draw the attention of well meaning Nigerians to the corrupt practices which happens in the oil and gas industry, expressed discontent with the outcome of the said project.

The Egina FPSO facility which is one of the World’s largest, was awarded to the SHI contractors in the year 2013 and also fabricated and integrated locally in Nigeria with intentions to birth  a new phase in Nigeria’s Oil and gas industry.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies