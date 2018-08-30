Home Football Luka Modric is Uefa Player of the Year, Pernille Harder awarded women’s prize
Luka Modric was named Uefa’s men’s player of the season while Wolfsburg’s Pernille Harder won the women’s player of the year award at the star-studded event held in the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

13-time European champions Real Madrid swept the individual positional prizes too, with the since-deposed Keylor Navas picking up goalkeeper of the year, captain Sergio Ramos named defender of the year and Modric, who received the overall prize from Uefa president Alexander Ceferin, unsurprisingly winning the midfielder award.

Modric helped Madrid to the Champions League but also was a key part of Croatia reaching the World Cup final in Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the award for forward of the year for his part in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League title.

