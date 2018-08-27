Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president

A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said Nigeria’s many problems can only be solved with restructuring of the federation.

Markarfi disclosed this in an address to Lagos delegates of the party.

The former caretaker chairman of the PDP pledged to restructure the country if elected.

Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun, reports that apart from being a former governor of Kaduna State and a senator, Ahmed Makarfi’s tenure as the immediate past caretaker committee chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, when he led the opposition party out of a bitter feud last year, is a talking point to his credit.

Gearing up for a big battle within the people democratic party for the presidential ticket next month, Makarfi is leaving no stone unturned in appealing to delegates across the country. He met with delegates in Lagos to explain why he is running for the presidency.

Makarfi is unhappy with the ruling party’s turnaround on its campaign pledge to restructure Nigeria, and promised to take measures to ensure it happens.

Along with Makarfi, a former Vice President, the senate president, a two-term governor and senator and many big name politicians are running to win the PDP’s presidential ticket, and the coming primary could make or mar the party.

Share this: Tweet



