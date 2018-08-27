Home News Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president
Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president

0
0
now viewing

Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected president

now playing

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party's Presidential candidate

now playing

PDP Ilorin West members defect to APC, burn membership cards

now playing

My expulsion is illegal, says Ogun PDP chairman

now playing

2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties

now playing

Delta Assembly aspirant, Mulade reels out 5-point agenda

Image result for Makarfi promises to restructure Nigeria if elected presidentA presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said Nigeria’s many problems can only be solved with restructuring of the federation.

Markarfi disclosed this in an address to Lagos delegates of the party.

The former caretaker chairman of the PDP pledged to restructure the country if elected.

Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun, reports that apart from being a former governor of Kaduna State and a senator, Ahmed Makarfi’s tenure as the immediate past caretaker committee chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, when he led the opposition party out of a bitter feud last year, is a talking point to his credit.

Gearing up for a big battle within the people democratic party for the presidential ticket next month, Makarfi is leaving no stone unturned in appealing to delegates across the country. He met with delegates in Lagos to explain why he is running for the presidency.

Makarfi is unhappy with the ruling party’s turnaround on its campaign pledge to restructure Nigeria, and promised to take measures to ensure it happens.

Along with Makarfi, a former Vice President, the senate president, a two-term governor and senator and many big name politicians are running to win the PDP’s presidential ticket, and the coming primary could make or mar the party.

Related Posts

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party’s Presidential candidate

TVCN 0

PDP Ilorin West members defect to APC, burn membership cards

TVCN 0

My expulsion is illegal, says Ogun PDP chairman

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies