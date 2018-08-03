Mali: Run-off expected as Keita fails to secure adequate votes

Mali’s presidential election will go to a run-off poll after President Ibrahim Keita failed to get enough votes to outrightly win a second term in office.

Keita won 41.1 percent of the vote while rival Soumaila Cisse won 17.8 percent.

With neither candidate obtaining the 50% required to win outright, the two will meet in a run-off later this month.

The results were announced four days after an election marred by accusations of fraud and attacks by suspected militants, prevented thousands from voting.

