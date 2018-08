A former governor of Akwa Ibom state and the immediate past minority Leader of the 8th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.At a carnival-like ceremony in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state, Akpabio dumped the the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The defection was witnessed by APC bigwigs, including its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

