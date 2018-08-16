MAN wants conducive business environment for operations

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria wants a more conducive business environment for its operations.

The business membership organisation made this known at a conference in Abuja.

Lara Afolayan reports that infrastructure, multiple taxation, inconsistent policies alongside financing remain major cogs in the wheel of progress to manufacturing in Nigeria.

Nigerian manufacturers who shared thoughts on finding solutions to these problems at the public lecture, highlighted government’s efforts at making the Nigerian business environment more business friendly. But the manufacturers urgently want there efforts to be intensified.

The public lecture by manufacturers is themed implication of government’s ease of doing business initiative on operational costs on the operating costs of manufacturing concerns in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet



