Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSS

Matthew Seiyefa has been inaugurated as the new acting Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS).

Until his appointment, he was the director in charge of the Institute of Security Studies, an institution established in 2005 as the cardinal training institution for the Secret Service.

The acting DG is an indigene of Bayelsa State and was director of operations of the service between 2007 and 2010 .

Insiders at the SSS said he is close to retirement, and was indeed billed to proceed on terminal leave later this month.

Matthew is replacing Lawal Daura who was sacked on Tuesday over the invasion of the National Assembly complex by he men of the Security Service.

