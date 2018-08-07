Home News Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSS
Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSS
News
Nigeria
0

Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSS

0
0
now viewing

Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSS

now playing

Osinbajo sacks DSS DG, Lawal Daura

now playing

BREAKING: Security officials take over National Assembly

now playing

Breaking: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

now playing

Osinbajo laments death of nine Youth Corps members

now playing

Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri

Image result for Matthew Seiyefa replaces Daura as acting DG, DSSMatthew Seiyefa has been inaugurated as the new acting Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS).

Until his appointment, he was the director in charge of the Institute of Security Studies, an institution established in 2005 as the cardinal training institution for the Secret Service.

The acting DG is an indigene of Bayelsa State and was director of operations of the service between 2007 and 2010 .

Insiders at the SSS said he is close to retirement, and was indeed billed to proceed on terminal leave later this month.

Matthew is replacing Lawal Daura who was sacked on Tuesday over the invasion of the National Assembly complex by he men of the Security Service.

Related Posts

Osinbajo sacks DSS DG, Lawal Daura

TVCN 0

BREAKING: Security officials take over National Assembly

TVCN 0

Breaking: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies