McCain bans Trump at funeral, Obama, Bush to give eulogies

The New York Times said former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have been asked to give eulogies at Sen. John McCain’s funeral, but President Donald Trump has been banned from attending the ceremony.

Two Republicans familiar with the funeral arrangements told the Times that, under initial plans, Vice President Pence has also been asked to attend.

Similar plans were reported earlier this year, the newspaper said.

Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday at age 81, will lie in state in the Capital Rotunda in Washington, D.C., and receive a full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

McCain, a “maverick” of the Republican Party and longtime giant of the Senate, garnered the respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle throughout his decades-long career.

Despite his absence from the Senate this year, McCain managed to leave his mark on Washington, criticising Trump on numerous occasions for his policies and his attacks on the media.

His death on Saturday has triggered a flood of tributes and even from U.S. President Donald Trump that he trenchantly opposed.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, have also paid tributes in memory of the senator.

McCain, 81, a Republican Senator representing Arizona at the congress since 1982, died after failing to battle brain cancer .

The family announced in a statement: “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years”.

Trump, in a tweet on Saturday evening said: “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

The late Arizona Republican, had organised his funeral, and close associates had told the White House in May that he did not want Trump to be invited.

Instead, Vice President Mike Pence, who served with McCain in Congress, would be asked to attend the service, at the ceremony that would be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Share this: Tweet



