Medical doctors protest against colleague’s abduction

Medical doctors in the Abia state capital, Umuahia, have taken to the street to demand the release of their colleague who was abducted on his way to work on Monday.

The doctors who took their protest to the government house Umuahia, were received by the deputy chief of staff to the governor, Ukpai Agwu Upkai.

They called on security operatives and the state government to act quickly so as to ensure the release of their colleague.

On his part, Upkai said the government and security agencies will ensure the safe return of their colleague.

Addressing the protesting medical practitioner,while pleading with them not to down tools but go about their duties in saving lives while the government find a lasting solution to get his release.

