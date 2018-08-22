Home News Miyetti Allah dissociates self from threat to Saraki
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has distanced itself from an interview granted by one Garus Gololo to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out’, Miyetti Allah to Saraki.

The Group’s National Secretary, Baba Uthman Ngelzarma says Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association.

Ngelzarma added that Miyetti Allah would not meddle in politics as it is a non partisan association. He therefore wants all Nigerians to disregard Galolo’s statement as it is not from the association.

He says Galolo will be sanctioned accordingly.

