More than 2,000 Katsina residents to benefit from free medical outreach

More than two thousand people are to benefit from a quarterly free medical outreach programme organised by the Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board. The programme is aimed at supporting the less privileged in the state.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that selected patients from Local Government Areas that make up Katsina Southern Senatorial Zone converged on the Funtua General where they were attended to by Medical personnel from the state ministry of Health.

Cases to be treated include, eye surgeries, Gynecological and General Surgeries as well as Screening for Hypertension and Diabetes.

General Mànager Katsina state Hospital Management Board said the state government is committed towards improving the Health conditions of people living in the state.

The chairman of Funtua local government caretaker committee appealed to the beneficiaries to massively cast their Votes for the incumbent APC administration at all levels for the sustenance of it’s developmental programs.

Three Hundred Patients are expected to be attended to during the ongoing exercise at the Sarkin Maska General Hospital Funtua.

Some of the beneficiaries express appreciation to the Katsina state government for assisting them to overcome their health challenges. The exercise s expected to last for three days.

The Sarkin Maska General Hospital is serving even Patients from the neighboring Kaduna and Zamfara state.

