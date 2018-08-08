Home International More than 40 injured in India’s petroleum plant fire outbreak
More than 40 injured in India's petroleum plant fire outbreak
More than 40 injured in India's petroleum plant fire outbreak

More than 40 injured in India's petroleum plant fire outbreak

Image result for More than 40 injured in India's petroleum plant fire outbreakMore than 20 people have been injured as fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum Plant in Mumbai’s Chembur .

Among those injured, the condition of at least one person is stated to be critical.

Seven fire engines, two foam tenders, two jumbo tankers and ambulances have been deployed for the blaze.

The fire broke out at 2:55 pm after two big explosions were heard. The fire is still on but is under control and is now confined to the hydrogen tank in the refinery.

