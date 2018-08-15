Home News More voters, political parties responsible for hike in election budget- INEC
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the rise in the numbers of political parties, voters population, and high cost of logistics are the reasons for increase in the 2019 election budget.

INEC boss said this during its budget presentation to the Senate Committee, in Abuja.

INEC had in 2015 requested for N120 billion for the general election and is now requesting for N189.2 billion to conduct the 2019 polls.

The proposed budget for 2019 election has an increase of about N69 billion compared to the 2015 election budget.

