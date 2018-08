US Based movie producer, Ofu Obekpa has called on the federal budget to enact laws that will help tackle Piracy.

He believes this will aid the growth of the industry.

This submission was made at the screening of his movie ‘Klippers’ which has WWE legend Kevin Nash among the cast.

He says the Nigeria movie industry will grow beyond its current state if piracy can be tackled head on and producers are able to reap from their investments.

Share this: Tweet