Music star Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins

Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours.

The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra.

“On August 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and Alexandre. The babies and I are doing well by God’s grace.’’

The 30-year-old singer and actress also poured out her heart as she expressed perpendicular love for the birth of her twins.

Nyra had released several singles which saw her touring the United States and Canada between 2013 and 2014.

She had worked with the likes of Davido, Olu Maintain, Patoranking and others.

In 2013, Emma won the Most Promising actress to watch at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She ended her contract with “Made Men Music’’ group in 2014.

Apart from music, she has appeared in three Nollywood films which include American Driver, Rebound and Re-union.

Share this: Tweet



