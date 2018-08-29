Home Business N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employment
N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employment
Business
News
Nigeria
0

N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employment

0
0
now viewing

N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employment

now playing

Ondo N-power volunteers want permanent jobs

N-power-TVCNews
now playing

N-Power volunteers want scheme converted to permanent jobs

NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria
now playing

FG's N-Power programme impressive so far - Osinbajo

now playing

Nigeria: Lagos state inducts 5.400 N-Power volunteers

now playing

No permanent job for N-Power graduates - Imoukhuede

Image result for N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employmentN-power Volunteers in Kwara State have appealed to the federal government to make the scheme permanent or provide soft loans for volunteers after the twenty four month programme.

Beneficiaries of the scheme made this submission at a seminar and outreach programme in Ilorin, the state capital.

They expressed concern on what the future holds for them after the programme, and urged the federal government to absorb them into the federal civil service.

The State Chairman of Npower Volunteers, Bello Salau disclosed that some have opted to go into agriculture after the programme.

Related Posts

Ondo N-power volunteers want permanent jobs

TVCN 0
N-power-TVCNews

N-Power volunteers want scheme converted to permanent jobs

TVCN 1
NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria

FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies