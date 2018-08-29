N-Power volunteers advocate permanent employment

N-power Volunteers in Kwara State have appealed to the federal government to make the scheme permanent or provide soft loans for volunteers after the twenty four month programme.

Beneficiaries of the scheme made this submission at a seminar and outreach programme in Ilorin, the state capital.

They expressed concern on what the future holds for them after the programme, and urged the federal government to absorb them into the federal civil service.

The State Chairman of Npower Volunteers, Bello Salau disclosed that some have opted to go into agriculture after the programme.

