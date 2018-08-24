NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen

The Nigerian Airforce Chief, Air Marshall Sadique Baba Abubakar, has rewarded Officers

and Airmen , who have displayed exceptional commitment and Gallantry during thier Tour of duty , in the North East of Nigeria.

Air Marshall Abubakar who celebrated the Sallah with his Officers and Airmen urged them to be steadfast and be ready to defend their Fatherland at all times.

On Hardwork and comitment he says there is always a reward for hard work, commitment and dedication to duty, this he noted, will enhance rapid achievement

And end the ongoing war

He charged the officers and airmen to remain focused as the the Airforce hierachy will strive hard to support them and improve their welfare

