Home News NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen
NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen
News
Nigeria
0

NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen

0
0
now viewing

NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen

now playing

Nigerian Senate reiterates support for Air force

now playing

Unknown Gunmen Attack NAF Helipad in Bayelsa

now playing

NAF receives two new helicopter gunships

now playing

Troops foil suicide attack on UNIMAID, kill suicide bomber

now playing

Air Force graduates 160 officers

The Nigerian Airforce Chief, Air Marshall Sadique Baba Abubakar, has rewarded Officers

and Airmen , who have displayed exceptional commitment and Gallantry during thier Tour of duty , in the North East of Nigeria.

Air Marshall Abubakar who celebrated the Sallah with his Officers and Airmen urged them to be steadfast and be ready to defend their Fatherland at all times.

On Hardwork and comitment he says there is always a reward for hard work, commitment and dedication to duty, this he noted, will enhance rapid achievement
And end the ongoing war

He charged the officers and airmen to remain focused as the the Airforce hierachy will strive hard to support them and improve their welfare

Related Posts

Nigerian Senate reiterates support for Air force

TVCN 0

Unknown Gunmen Attack NAF Helipad in Bayelsa

TVCN 0

NAF receives two new helicopter gunships

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies