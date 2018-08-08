NASS leadership meets INEC boss over 2019 election budget

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja.

The meeting with the NASS leadership, is to discuss the funding of the 2019 General Election and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Saraki had convened a meeting with the INEC boss to hold yesterday, but it was later postponed after the siege by the DSS.

In today’s meeting, Saraki questioned the rationale behind a delayed request for funds, which he said could have been made a few months ago.

