The national assembly may cut its recess short and reconvene next week to deliberate on the presidential request for virement of funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission’s execution of next year’s general election.

Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun said this much when the APC caucus formally reacted to the Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly.

He said the lawmakers’ annual recess is legitimate but that the legislature is ready to always act in the best interest of the people.

Share this: Tweet