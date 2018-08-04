National Coordinator Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 emerges ADC chairman in Adamawa.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition, may have suffered another setback as the National Coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo Again (BOA) 2019, Yahya Hammajulde was elected the Adamawa state chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Announcing the outcome of the state congress, held in Yola, ADC committee chairman, Alh. Umar Mijinyawa Kugama commended ADC supporters for the maturity displayed in conducting a flawless congress.

He expressed optimism that with the calibre of people in the new EXCO, days of APC in the state were numbered.

ADC new chairman sought support from members ahead of 2019 polls.

The leader of the party in the state, Senator Abdul Aziz Nyako said impunity pushed them out of the ruling APC and cautioned the new EXCO to guide against such.

Some party chieftains who spoke with Tvcnews were full of praises for the congress committee.

Meanwhile, ADC new EXCO is dominated by the aggrieved members of the APC parallel EXCO loyal to former Governor Murtala Nyako.

