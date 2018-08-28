Navy hands six Oil theft suspects over to EFCC

Six suspects are now in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for their alleged involvement in crude oil theft in Rivers State.

This follows their arrest by Naval personnel on patrol along the waterways of Bonny Local Government in November 2017.

The crew aroused suspicion after failing to provide satisfactory documentation for the one hundred and sixty eight metric tonnes of crude they were conveying.

After months of investigation by Navy authorities the suspects, the vessel and its content have now been handed over to the EFCC for further action.

