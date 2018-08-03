NBBF sacks D’Tigress’ head coach, Sam Vincent

Head Coach of the Nigerian Senior Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, Sam Vincent has been sacked.

Vincent’s appointment was terminated on Thursday, August 2, in a letter signed by the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Musa Kida.

In a press statement the NBBF said The decision was taken after extensive consultation and assessment of the teams progress in camp ahead of the 2018 FIBA womens world cup in Tenerife Spain.

Vincent led the D’Tigress to three FIBA African Women’s Championship crowns in 2003, 2005 and 2017.

Assistant coach Peter Ahmedu will take charge of the team on the interim assisted by Sola Shomole.

Share this: Tweet



