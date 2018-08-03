Home Football NBBF sacks D’Tigress’ head coach, Sam Vincent
NBBF sacks D’Tigress’ head coach, Sam Vincent
NBBF sacks D’Tigress’ head coach, Sam Vincent

NBBF sacks D’Tigress’ head coach, Sam Vincent

FIBA: Musa-Kida, stakeholders seek way forward for sports

Nigeria get wild card to compete in FIBA 2018

Buhari rewards 2017 Afrobasket champions, D'Tigress

Buhari announces N1m gift for each D'Tigress player

2017 Women Afrobasket : Nigeria beat Senegal 58-54, top group B

Image result for NBBF sacks D'Tigress' head coach, Sam VincentHead Coach of the Nigerian Senior Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, Sam Vincent has been sacked.

Vincent’s appointment was terminated on Thursday, August 2, in a letter signed by the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Musa Kida.

In a press statement the NBBF said The decision was taken after extensive consultation and assessment of the teams progress in camp ahead of the 2018 FIBA womens world cup in Tenerife Spain.

Vincent led the D’Tigress to three FIBA African Women’s Championship crowns in 2003, 2005 and 2017.

Assistant coach Peter Ahmedu will take charge of the team on the interim assisted by Sola Shomole.

