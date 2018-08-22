Home News NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele’s Fresh FM radio station
NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele’s Fresh FM radio station
Nigeria
NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele’s Fresh FM radio station

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation is unhappy with the demolition of Fresh FM radio station in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Director-General of NBC, Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu, described the demolition as a worrisome development which does not speak well of the state government.

The NBC DG added that the broadcast house played a big role in reducing unemployment, especially in this situation where many young Nigerians are idle.

The structure, “Music House,” reportedly valued at N800 million and which had been in operation for 10 years, was demolished in the early hours of Sunday.

The property was owned by a popular musician, Yinka Ayefele.

