NEC sets up committee to decentralise Police operations

Image result for Nigeria PoliceThe National Economic Council has set up a committee to decentralise the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

This Committee would be headed by Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris with representatives from the six geopolitical zones.

This was the outcome of the NEC meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The national security adviser Babagana Monguno, said the move became necessary because Nigeria is currently facing abnormal security challenges.

The NSA also said the federal government was looking into other security challenges coming outside the shores of the country.

No fewer than 12 state governors are also attended the meeting. They include Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Others are the Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Among Deputy Governors attending the meeting are Cecilia Ezeilo of Enugu State, Benson Abounu of Benue State and Ude Oko Chukwu of Abia State.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

