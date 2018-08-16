NEPC, Nig. American Chambers partner to increase trade

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce and Industry are set to strengthen ties to help increase non-oil exports to the united states.

Chief executive officer of the NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo re-affirmed this position at a visit to the Chambers in Lagos.

Business correspondent, Tolulope Ogunjobi reports that the African growth and opportunities act is a unilateral trade preference programme that aims at increasing United states trade and investment with sub saharan African countries.

Data from the united states department for economic and regional affairs reveals that Nigeria accounted for a paltry volume of about 9 million dollars out of 2.7 Billion agricultural exports recorded by the continent to the united states in 2017.

This meeting by the Nigerian export promotion council and the Nigerian American chamber of commerce is aimed at exploring ways of increasing the country’s volume of trade with the united states.

Both parties agree that Nigeria is not doing very well in Non oil exports; and improving trade will help increase foreign direct investment .

The NEPC also reiterated its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to help develop a strategy that will help Nigeria benefit more from the act.

