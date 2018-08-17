New Army GOC 82 division visits 34 Artillery brigade in Imo

Major General Emmanuel Boman Kabuk has been appointed the new General Officer Commanding of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

General Kabukan who paid official visit to the 34 Artillery brigade in Imo, asked Officers and men of the Brigade to be professional in their conducts, and warned them against selling ammunitions to armed robbers.

The Command witnessed a beehive of activities as the new General Officer Commanding visited the Officers and Soldiers on a familiarisation tour.

The new GOC while addressing the soldiers warned them against collecting bribe from the public.SOT(Major

Not done yet, Major General Emmanuel Boman Kabuk also cautioned soldiers against illegal selling of ammunitions to men of the under world.

His second port of call was the visit to Governor Rochas Okorocha, and they both discussed issues relating to security.

The GOC also used the opportunity to highlight some of the things Governor Okorocha has done for the army which include building of hospital as well as provision of mobility to the military .

Share this: Tweet



