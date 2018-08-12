Home Football New Cameroon boss, Seedorf signs four-year deal
New Cameroon boss, Seedorf signs four-year deal
New Cameroon boss, Seedorf signs four-year deal

New Cameroon boss, Seedorf signs four-year deal

Image result for New Cameroon boss, Seedorf signs four-year dealNew coach of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf, has signed a four-year deal to take over as manager of the Indomitable Lions.

Last week, Cameroon’s Football Federation (Fecafoot) confirmed that Seedorf would be assisted by his former international Dutch teammate Patrick Kluivert to take charge of the five-time African champions.

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf replaces Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to Nations Cup success last year.

Seedorf and Kluivert have been given the task of retaining the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil next year, and also set the target of reaching the 2021 edition of the tournament and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The long-term contract, which runs to 2022, also stipulates that the Dutch duo must live in the country and provide support to the other national teams.

