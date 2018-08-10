Home News New DSS Director General resumes office
New DSS Director General resumes office
The new man at the helm of the State Security Service, Matthew Seiyefa is promising change.

He says the service under his leadership will uphold the principles of human rights, eschew sectionalism, and review allegations of unlawful detentions.

At a news conference in Abuja, the Acting Director-General said the service’s performance will tell the story better than words.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had approved the appointment of Mr. Matthew Seiyefa as the Acting Director General of the Department of State Services.

This was sequel to the summary sacking of erstwhile DG, Lawal Daura, who was dismissed on Tuesday in the aftermath of the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives acting on his instruction.
During Daura’s 3 years of leadership, the service was criticized for unlawful detention and refusal to work with other services.
