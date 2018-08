The new Comptroller for the Kaduna-Katsina Customs Area Command, Oyeleke has assumed duty.

Oyeleke who was posted from Bauchi, took over from Comptroller Kayode Olumisere who is now the Comptroller Zone C Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service after being in charge of the command for more than a year.

The newly posted Comptroller promised to build on the achievements recorded by his predecessor Kayode Olusimere.

