NFF announces new date for elections

The NFF Electoral Committee has announced new dates for elections into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee for the next dispensation

Elections into the NFF Executive Committee 2018-2022 will now hold on Thursday, 20th September 2018, nine days earlier from the initial date stipulated.

The new tenure will hold from 2018 to 2022.

The new timetable, for screening of candidates will now be done between 27th and 29th August, with names of candidates to be published on Thursday, 30th August, 2018.

Protests and appeals will be heard and treated between 4th and 6th September, after same must have been submitted between 31st August and 3rd September. Publication of final list of candidates will be done on Friday, 7th September.

Share this: Tweet



