The Nigeria Football Federation NFF, has appreciated the presidency for the resolution of the federation’s leadership crisis.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has thanked Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, playing a very key role in the resolution of the matter.

He said with the federation crisis now a thing of the past, the NFF is focused on ensuring that Nigeria qualifies for the 2019 Africa cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria will play Seychelles on September the 7TH.

